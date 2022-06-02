The Kardashians: Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kourtney Kardashian Advice on Blending Families

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to help Poosh Kourtney Kardashian's family in the right direction.
During the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney stopped by Goop to discuss her candle collab with Gwyneth. During the visit, the Goop creator offered advice to Kourtney about blending her family with her fiancé Travis Barker's.
Gwyneth asked Kourtney, "How long have you guys been together?" in which she responded, "Like, a year and four months."
After Kourtney noted that she was not living with Travis following their October 2021 engagement, Gwyneth revealed, "My husband I did not live together until we'd been married for a year."
"Really?" a surprised Kourtney asked. "Was there a reason, or just what worked?"
According to Gwyneth, she and her husband, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, made this decision "mostly for our kids." Through her marriage to Brad, Gwyneth is stepmom to his daughter Isabella and son, Brody. She also shares two teenage children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.
"It's hard in a way you know the step parenting thing," the Oscar winner explained. "That second marriage is like, it's so beautiful. It's a such a good opportunity to do it."
And while Kourtney clarified that this is only her first marriage, as she never wed former longtime partner Scott Disick, she shared that she finds Gwyneth "really inspiring."
The pair also talked business during their get together.
Gwyneth and Kourtney discussed ideas for their Goop x Poosh candle collaboration, titled "This Smells Like My Pooshy," which was released on June 1.
"This year I've been really focusing on growing the business," Kourtney continued. "Doing this collab with Poosh and Goop is definitely a step in that direction."
Gwyneth added, "I think it's such a cool opportunity for two females in the wellness space to come together and rebuke that idea that there's not enough space for everybody."
New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.