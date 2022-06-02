The Kardashians: Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kourtney Kardashian Advice on Blending Families

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow SHUTS DOWN Claim Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to help Poosh Kourtney Kardashian's family in the right direction.

During the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney stopped by Goop to discuss her candle collab with Gwyneth. During the visit, the Goop creator offered advice to Kourtney about blending her family with her fiancé Travis Barker's.

Gwyneth asked Kourtney, "How long have you guys been together?" in which she responded, "Like, a year and four months."

After Kourtney noted that she was not living with Travis following their October 2021 engagement, Gwyneth revealed, "My husband I did not live together until we'd been married for a year."

"Really?" a surprised Kourtney asked. "Was there a reason, or just what worked?"

According to Gwyneth, she and her husband, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, made this decision "mostly for our kids." Through her marriage to Brad, Gwyneth is stepmom to his daughter Isabella and son, Brody. She also shares two teenage children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.