The Kardashians: Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kourtney Kardashian Advice on Blending Families

Goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow gave Kourtney Kardashian advice on blending her family with Travis Barker's during the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. See what she had to say here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jun 02, 2022 7:00 AMTags
TVGwyneth PaltrowTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianScott DisickCelebrities
Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow SHUTS DOWN Claim Kourtney Kardashian Copied Her

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to help Poosh Kourtney Kardashian's family in the right direction.

During the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kourtney stopped by Goop to discuss her candle collab with Gwyneth. During the visit, the Goop creator offered advice to Kourtney about blending her family with her fiancé Travis Barker's.

Gwyneth asked Kourtney, "How long have you guys been together?" in which she responded, "Like, a year and four months."

After Kourtney noted that she was not living with Travis following their October 2021 engagement, Gwyneth revealed, "My husband I did not live together until we'd been married for a year."

"Really?" a surprised Kourtney asked. "Was there a reason, or just what worked?"

According to Gwyneth, she and her husband, Glee co-creator Brad Falchuk, made this decision "mostly for our kids." Through her marriage to Brad, Gwyneth is stepmom to his daughter Isabella and son, Brody. She also shares two teenage children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

"It's hard in a way you know the step parenting thing," the Oscar winner explained. "That second marriage is like, it's so beautiful. It's a such a good opportunity to do it."

And while Kourtney clarified that this is only her first marriage, as she never wed former longtime partner Scott Disick, she shared that she finds Gwyneth "really inspiring."

Instagram

The pair also talked business during their get together.

Gwyneth and Kourtney discussed ideas for their Goop x Poosh candle collaboration, titled "This Smells Like My Pooshy," which was released on June 1.

"This year I've been really focusing on growing the business," Kourtney continued. "Doing this collab with Poosh and Goop is definitely a step in that direction."

Gwyneth added, "I think it's such a cool opportunity for two females in the wellness space to come together and rebuke that idea that there's not enough space for everybody."

New episodes of The Kardashians arrive Thursdays on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

3

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

4

Charlie Puth's Confessions About His Sex Life Will Grab Your Attention

5
Breaking

Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Suit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kourtney Kardashian Advice on Blending Families

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow Team Up for a Candle Collab

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Welcome First Baby

See Nick Cannon Step Out for Dinner Date With Ex Brittany Bell

Lance Bass Says There's Still a "Wall Around" Britney Spears

RHODubai Is Already Iconic Based on These 8 Premiere Moments