See the Creepy and Kooky First Teaser for Netflix's Wednesday Series

The first teaser for Netflix's Wednesday series is all together ooky, if we do say so ourselves.

The streamer released the self-proclaimed "marketing ploy" on June 1, giving a glimpse at a beloved Addams Family character: Thing. Yes, the disembodied hand, who assists the creepy and kooky Addams family, had a message for those waiting for word about the upcoming Wednesday Addams-centric series, titled Wednesday.

"Heed my warning," a scar-ridden Thing warned as the teaser played on. "A grave terror approaches. Her name is...Wednesday."

But the update didn't stop there, as the teaser promised that a formal first look was arriving for the highly anticipated series amid Netflix's Geeked Week, which kicks off June 6.

Wednesday stars Scream's Jenna Ortega as the 16-year-old titular character, who begins a new adventure as a student at Nevermore Academy. The series, which Netflix described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," will follow Wednesday as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."

Oh, and then there are those pesky relationships that plague all teenage students!