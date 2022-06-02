The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Already Iconic Based on These 8 Premiere Moments

Watch : Does Andy Cohen's Son Have a Favorite "Real Housewives" Star?

Dare we say that The Real Housewives of Dubai delivered the best reality TV series premiere of all time?

It's not that much of a stretch, considering the episode—which aired on June 1—delivered both a luxurious look into the lives of several women making the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground and not one, not two, but multiple entertaining bouts of drama.

Needless to say, if the RHODubai premiere was any indication of how the Bravo series' inaugural season is going to go, we're in for quite the ride.

So, buckle up and look back at all of the iconic moments from the Real Housewives' newest installation, featuring Chanel Ayan, Caroline Stanbury, Lesa Milan, Sara Al Madani, Caroline Brooks, and Nina Ali.

That Intro

No, not the one with the taglines (although that was equally impressive). We were instead mesmerized by the timelapse of Dubai's evolution, narrated by the ladies themselves. "Now that I look at my life and I'm like, would I ever live anywhere else?" Sara says while riding an ATV through a sand dune. "Hell no."