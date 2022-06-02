Exclusive

We Dare You Not to Cringe at This I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 First-Look

The trailer for TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy is making us so uncomfortable that it honestly needs to be seen to be believed. Take a look—if you dare—at this exclusive sneak peek.

By Daniel Trainor Jun 02, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Watch: I Love a Mama's Boy EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Season 3 Cast

We've heard of keeping it all in the family—but this is a little ridiculous.

The mothers and sons of I Love a Mama's Boy are pushing familial bonds to the limit in this exclusive look at season three, premiering June 19 on TLC.

"I'm very close with my mom," Matt says about his mother Kelly in the trailer. "She's my best friend. A lot of people find that odd."

Following a dramatic break-up with girlfriend Kim, Matt and his mother return in season three. But have no fear, Matt already has a new girlfriend: 25-year-old Brittany, who is forced to juggle Matt and Matt's relationship with Kelly. 

"She's a firecracker who stands up for herself and holds her own against Kelly's incessant and increasingly outrageous hazing," according to the network. What could go wrong?

Elsewhere, there's Ethan who calls his mother Esther "sexy" and says that, on his wedding day, his mom will "be naked and she'll be walking me right down the aisle." Let's hope our save the date gets lost in the mail.

photos
Wild Reality TV Scandals

The trailer introduces us to Robert and his mother Nancy, who enjoys meddling in her son's life despite the fact that he's married with two children.

"They tell me ‘cut the umbilical cord,'" Nancy says. "I don't know what that means." Sometimes the jokes write themselves, folks!

Shakeb and his mother Laila—along with girlfriend Emily—also make their return to the show and, well, things haven't improved much. Laila calls Emily "possessed" after Emily climbs over a bannister to get away from her.

Nowhere to go but up?

TLC

Check out all the mama drama when season three of I Love a Mama's Boy premieres June 19 at 10 p.m. on TLC.

Trending Stories

1

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

2

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

3
Update!

Shocking Revelations From Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Defamation Trial

4

Liam Payne Recalls Time One Direction Bandmate “Threw Me" Against Wall

5

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks "Hope" for Will Smith & Chris Rock After Slap

Latest News

Decoding Johnny Depp's Legal Win Against Amber Heard—and What's Next

18 Father's Day Gifts Under $20 Your Dad Wants and Needs

These $18 Men's Sweatpants Have 29,000+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Olivia Culpo Shares Affordable Summer Essentials

You'll Get a Kick Out of Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle's Love Story

Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Kourtney Kardashian Advice on Blending Families

Kourtney Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow Team Up for a Candle Collab