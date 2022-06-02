18 Father's Day Gifts Under $20 Your Dad Wants and Needs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Shopping for dad doesn't have to be expensive!

With Father's Day quickly approaching, many are scrambling to find the perfect gift for the father figure in their life. And while many dads say they "don't need anything" for the holiday, kids are still left wondering what they can get to impress pops.

As it turns out, there are plenty of thoughtful, creative gifts out there that are less than $20. And the best part? Dad will actually want to use them.

From Pair of Thieves supersoft tees and Yeti tumblers to a Philips Norelco nose trimmer and HoMedics foot spa, we may have just found your dad's next great gift for less than a $20 bill.