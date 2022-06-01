Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to Jury's Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Johnny Depp's attorneys are speaking out following a court's decision.

After listening to six weeks of testimony and deliberating for 13 hours, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard was liable of defaming Depp.

The jury awarded Depp 10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages $10.4 million.

As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.

Soon after the verdict was read, Depp's lawyers spoke out outside the courtroom. "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," Camille Vasquez said. "We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."