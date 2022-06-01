Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to Jury's Verdict in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp's attorneys are speaking out following a court's decision.
After listening to six weeks of testimony and deliberating for 13 hours, a Virginia jury found that Amber Heard was liable of defaming Depp.
The jury awarded Depp 10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the state's statutory cap or legal limit, making his total damages $10.4 million.
As for Heard's countersuit, the jury awarded the actress $2 million in compensatory damages.
Soon after the verdict was read, Depp's lawyers spoke out outside the courtroom. "Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning, that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," Camille Vasquez said. "We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."
Depp's other attorney Benjamin Chew also reacted to the news and expressed gratitude that the Pirates of the Caribbean star's case was heard.
"Our judicial system is predicated on each person's right to have his or her case heard and we were honored, truly honored, to assist Mr. Depp in ensuring that his case was fairly considered throughout the trial," Chew said. "We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future."
While Depp and his legal team may be satisfied with the verdict, Heard expressed disappointment at the jury's decision in her own statement.
"I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she said. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American—to speak freely and openly."
Depp filed a $50 million suit against Heard in March 2019 after she wrote an essay for the Washington Post the year prior, describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Although the article never mentioned Depp by name, his attorneys previously said in court documents that Heard's op-ed was all part of an "elaborate hoax," alleging that she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career."
In 2020, the actress filed a $100 million countersuit against her ex, alleging that after she was granted a temporary restraining order, Depp "unlawfully targeted" her in an "ongoing harassment and online smear campaign."