“DTF” Kim Kardashian Reveals “BDE” Rumors Inspired Her to Reach Out to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian took things into her own hands to get the ball rolling with Pete Davidson—quite literally.

In the June 2 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim finally revealed what went down after she and Pete met when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

It turns out things didn't get off with the smoothest of starts.

"I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe," Kim said. "I was like 'Oh shit maybe I've been...maybe I just need to try something different.' But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day."

But Kim was persistent!

"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim recalled. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."