Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta After 14 Years

She leaned in, and now Sheryl Sandberg is moving out.

The Facebook COO announced on June 1 that she will be leaving Meta—the platform's parent company—after 14 years. In a statement, Sandberg said it had been an "honor and privilege of a lifetime" to work with founder Mark Zuckerberg.

"Mark is a true visionary and a caring leader," she wrote on her Facebook page. "He sometimes says that we grew up together, and we have."

Sandberg, who will step down from her post this fall but remain on the board of directors, went on to recall some of the "massive ups and downs" they had shared together as colleagues, including the 2015 death of her husband Dave Goldberg and her engagement to entrepreneur Tom Bernthal five years later. "In the critical moments of my life, " she continued, "in the highest highs and in the depths of true lows, I have never had to turn to Mark, because he was already there."