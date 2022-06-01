NFL Star Russell Wilson's Father's Day Gift Guide is Fit for a Champion

We interviewed Russell Wilson because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Russell's brands Good Man Brand and Human Nation. Russell is a paid spokesperson for Molecule. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are not sure what to get your dad for Father's Day this year, let NFL star Russell Wilson guide your shopping. The Denver Broncos quarterback shared some of his favorite gifts for active dads in an exclusive E! News interview, including some picks from his own brands Good Man Brand and Human Nation. He also talked about his Father's Day plans with his wife Ciara and their kids.
The football player told E!, "This year we will be traveling as family internationally and will show our kids other parts of the world. It doesn't matter what we are doing. As long as we are spending time together, that's what matters!"
If you are looking for game-winning gift ideas for the paternal figure in your life, Russell has some thoughtful picks your dad will appreciate.
Russell Wilson's Father's Day Gift Picks
Molecule Infinity Essential Pillow
"While I never get enough of it, sleep is essential for my recovery and this is one of the best pillows on the market."
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker?
"I love listening to music when I'm working out or when Ciara and are relaxing at home. This is one of the best speakers on the market."
This speaker comes in three colors and it has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Halo Band– Measure how you move, sleep, and sound – Designed with privacy in mind -
"As an athlete, I'm obviously super active and like to be in tune with my body – whether it's tracking my workouts, sleep patterns, and any vitals. This is a great fitness band that's on the market and comes at a reasonable price point."
These bands come in three colors and three sizes with 10,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wilson Portable Pickleball Net System
"Ciara and I love to play pickleball and love playing against each other!"
Aerobie Sonic Fin Football, Aerodynamic High Performance Football Toy, Outdoor Games for Kids and Adults Aged 8 and Up
"It's a great way to incorporate family bonding time!" This fin football has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Good Man Brand Flex Pro 9-Inch Jersey Tulum Shorts
"Since these jogger-style shorts have a tailored look, I find that they're great for guys of all ages. They're made with a blend of soft cotton and spandex, so they offer a four-way-stretch and shape recovery for all of a dad's activities, from a day on the course to picking up the kids."
These shorts in seven colors with sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Good Man Brand Print Swim Trunks
"These swim trunks are a perfect gift for a dad ahead of the summer! I got to test them out on a trip earlier this year on a trip to St. Bart's with the fam and they did not disappoint. The sleek, fitted trunk comes in a mix of patterns so there's something for every personality and vibe."
Good Man Brand Super Natural Cotton Knit Button-Up Shirt
"This short sleeve button down shirt is perfect to throw on for a work meeting, or date night!"
Good Man Brand Monaco Zoom Jogger
"These are my favorite pants for lounging around the house with the family. The sporty feel is crafted with moveable stretch cotton to take the sweatpant to the next level."
Good Man Brand Flex Pro Denim Jacket
"I love this jean jacket for date night out with Ciara - it keeps me looking fly and the darker color makes it easy to wear during day and night. It's got great flexibility too, whether you're chasing the little ones around the park, or going to an event."
Good Man Brand Triumph Trainer
"These sneakers are a retro-inspired sneaker for a sporty casual look. I love to throw them on when I'm running around town or with the kids! They're comfortable, yet stylish."
Good Man Brand Mayhair Quilted Bomber Jacket
"For nights when I know it's going to get chillier, this is the perfect extra layer for all dads to throw on. The quilted cotton construction defines a classic jacket in a versatile bomber cut."
This jacket also comes in black.
Russell Wilson's Father's Day Q&A
E!: Which fictional dad represents you the best and why?
RW: Mufasa from The Lion King because he is playful and a protector. He shows respect to all the animals around him and is a role model for his son and all of the other animals in the land. Mufasa has a tough exterior, but his affection toward Simba shows he can be a fun dad. Mufasa teaches lessons about legacy to Simba that stick with him throughout his life: "Remember who you are. You are my son, and the one true king."
E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new dads?
RW: Be patient, love, and give grace. Enjoy every moment, as the time flies by!
E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?
RW: My son always borrows my hats and sunglasses! I'm always looking for them!
UGG Men's Scuff Slipper
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
RW: UGG slippers for dad comfort!
These slippers have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Human Nation- Anthem and Statement Tee- Organic Cotton Relaxed Fit Graphic T Shirt
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
RW: The Human Nation Anthem Statement Tee, a nice candle, board game, and popcorn for fun game night in with the family.
