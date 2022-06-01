Coach Just Dropped Their New Pride Collection—Don’t Miss Out on Their Most Colorful Pieces Yet!

This article is in partnership with Coach. The items featured were selected from Coach because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Happy Pride Month, everyone! To celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities everywhere, Coach dropped their brand new Pride Collection for 2022, which features vibrant pieces you'll want to wear all month long and beyond.
The collection is absolutely gorgeous and features fan-fave styles like the classic Kitt Messenger Crossbody Bag, the Small Wristlet, and the Coach Field Tote 40, with the rainbow Signature canvas. The pieces are so good, we've already seen shoe sizes selling out. So don't hesitate if you see something you like.
Not only is the collection colorful and fun, the Coach Pride Collection as a whole was made to be "a celebration of equality, diversity, and authentic self-expression within the LGBTQIA+ community this month and every month."
Like previous years, the Coach Foundation is partnering with the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers to create supportive environments for LGBTQIA+ youth. So if you do find something from the Coach Pride Collection that you like, you'll be supporting a brand that gives back to the LGBTQIA+ community.
As a pro tip, Coach does offer Klarna as a payment option which allows you to buy it now and pay later. So that super cute Coach Card Case in Rainbow Signature Canvas you're eyeing will cost around $25 at checkout using Klarna. It definitely helps to make things more wallet-friendly, so you can sport your Pride all month long without blowing your budget all at once.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles from the Coach Pride Collection. Check those out below.
Coach Kitt Messenger Crossbody In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Whether you're at a Pride Parade, traveling or running errands around town, Coach's best-selling Kitt Messenger Crossbody in Rainbow Signature Canvas will hold all the essentials while keeping your hands free. It's definitely one of our favorite styles from the collection!
Coach Card Case In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Card Case is a fan-fave style. It's perfect for days when you're just not feeling a huge bag, plus it should have more than enough space for all the cards you need for the day.
Coach Skate Slip On Sneaker In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Skate Sneakers were inspired by California skate culture and feature a cushioned insole and thick rubber sole for your comfort. It's not only colorful and easy to wear, it's also super versatile. Sizes are selling out, so we'd add this to bag ASAP.
Coach Hitch Backpack In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach shoppers love the Hitch backpack for its amazing quality and size. One reviewer called it the "perfect balance of professional and practical," while another said it's stunning and luxurious. It's great for work or travel, and it's made even better with the colorful Rainbow Signature Canvas.
Coach Rainbow Signature Cardigan
When we first laid eyes on the Coach Rainbow Signature Cardigan, we were immediately obsessed. It's vibrant, fun and so perfect for the season. We wouldn't be surprised if this sold out fast.
Coach Charter Belt Bag 7 In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Keep all your essentials close and easily accessible with Coach's Charter Belt Bag 7. It's the perfect bag for someone who's always on the go.
Coach Chunky Signature Link Necklace
We don't know what we love more: the colorful cardigan above or the Chunky Signature Link Necklace below. It's playful and so on-trend for the season.
Coach Willow Saddle Bag In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Willow Saddle Bag is an equestrian-inspired style that's compact yet roomy enough to fit all the everyday must-haves like your phone, keys and wallet. We love the thick strap and the chic Signature turnlock closure. It's definitely one of our top picks from the collection.
Coach Udele Sport Slide In Rainbow Signature Canvas
You can't go wrong with a comfy pair of sport slides, especially during this time of the year. Coach's Udele Sport Slide in Rainbow Signature Canvas is classy, cute and the colors are perfection.
Coach Charter Belt Bag 7 With Patches
The Charter Belt Bag 7 with patches looks like a collector's piece. It's made with refined pebble leather and smooth leather. It also features playful patches inspired by skate culture and a super cute rainbow webbing strap.
Coach Field Tote 40 In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Field Tote 40 is obsession-worthy, according to Coach reviewers. One said they get get "so many compliments," while another said it's the perfect bag for the beach, pool or travel. Even though the Pride Collection just dropped, one reviewer said they're already "absolutely obsessed." The rainbow Signature canvas just makes the bag 10 times cuter.
Coach Willow Tote 24 In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Willow Tote 24 is described as the "perfect carry-it-all tote," and Coach shoppers seem to agree. It's not only gorgeous, it lasts a long time. It's the bag you'll be turning to all season long.
Coach 100 Percent Recycled Canvas Tote 42 with Camo Print and Rainbow Horse And Carriage
This large tote can fit everything you need for the day ahead. The graphic is iconic, colorful and fun. Plus, it's made of 100 percent recycled canvas and the leather and hardware also contains at least 50 percent recycled content.
Coach Small Wristlet in Rainbow Signature Canvas
We are big fans of Coach's Small Wristlets and we're not the only ones! They're cute, practical and highly versatile. They also make really great gifts!
