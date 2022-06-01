BET Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake, Mary J. Blige, Zendaya, Serena Williams and Quinta Brunson are some of the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards. See the full star-studded list!

BET announced which fan favorite stars are nominated for the upcoming 2022 BET Awards

Doja Cat leads the list of nominees in all categories with six nominations, followed by Ari Lennox and Drake tied with the second-most nominations, both with four nods each. 

Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems won three with three nominations each. Mary is also nominated for Best Actress with her performance in Power Book II: Ghost.

Peacock's Bel-Air received the most acting nominations with Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks receiving a nomination for Best Actor and Coco Jones receiving a nomination for Best Actress. Other nominated actors and actresses include Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Denzel Washington and Sterling K. Brown.

In sports categories, nominees include Sha'Carri Richardson, Simone Biles, Serena Williams—who also has her biopic King Richard nominated—Bubba Wallace and LeBron James.

After the nominees were announced, online critics complained that Lil Nas X was not nominated. The artist himself wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated. i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top ifs try to pretend we are invisible"

In another since-deleted Tweet on June 1, Lil Nas X wrote, "thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!" 

For those artists nominated and their fans, the upcoming show promises some monumental moments.

The 2022 BET Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
Drake - Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West - Donda
Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
Doja Cat - Planet Her

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
Kanye West - "Come to Life"
Kelly Price - "Grace"
Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET Her

Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
Doja Cat - "Woman"

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League DJZ (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes - Bel-Air
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Damson Idris - Snowfall
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
Jabari Banks - Bel-Air
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Coco Jones - Bel-Air
Issa Rae - Insecure
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Regina King - The Harder They Fall
Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
LeBron James
Stephen Curry

