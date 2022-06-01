Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Shares Her Skincare Routine for Sensitive Skin

We included these products chosen by Natalia Dyer because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After binge-watching Stranger Things 4 as soon as it came out on Netflix, we were so excited to see that Natalia Dyer shared her sensitive skin skincare and beauty routine with Vogue in one of their Beauty Secrets Youtube videos.
Natalia, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, says she has always had sensitive skin and struggled with breakouts when she was a teenager. She shares beauty products and tips to help calm and soothe sensitivity and redness. Natalia also shares her beauty routine for light, everyday makeup. She says she doesn't like to wear makeup all the time, and that, when she does, she prefers to still look like herself. She loves to enhance her features rather than covering them up.
The natural beauty also shares products that were recommended to her by the makeup team on set of Stranger Things that she now uses in her routine, and the products that help her achieve her strong, fluffy '80s brows that were inspired by the show. Scroll below for the skincare and beauty products Natalia recommends for sensitive skin and a natural makeup look.
NYDG Skincare Colloidal Oatmeal Cleanser (4 fl. oz.)
Natalia says she switches up her cleansers based on what her skin needs at the time. Right now, she's using this gentle oatmeal cleanser that her dermatologist recommended.
Restorative Skin Complex
Natalia says this Alastin Restorative Skin Complex is really nourishing and hydrating. Alastin says that this product brightens and lifts the skin for a more youthful glow.
La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Natalia says she loves La Roche-Posay because their products are very gentle, and she goes back to them whenever her skin is "freaking out." This moisturizer uses Ceramide-3, Prebiotic Thermal Water, Glycerin, and Niacinamide to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.
CICAPLAST BALM B5 FOR DRY SKIN IRRITATIONS
Natalia says this Cicaplast Balm from La Roche-Posay is "really, really good." The brand says this balm helps protect and relieve dry skin without leaving the skin greasy.
ZO Skin Health Rozatrol 0.67 Fl. Oz./ 20mL
Natalia says this serum helps with redness and soothes her skin when it's irritated.
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ Zinc Oxide 3.4 Fl. Oz.
Natalia says she's trying to be better when it comes to sunscreen. She likes this one because it's light and works well under makeup.
La Mer Mini Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Natalia uses this moisturizer as a primer. It has over 15K Sephora "loves" and includes the brand's "Miracle Broth," Lime Tea Concentrate, and Giant Sea Kelp to calm the look of redness, protect the skin, and promote its natural healing process.
Tarte Maracuja Oil
Natalia's makeup artist on Stranger Things taught her to mix a drop of oil in her foundation before applying. She uses this Tarte Maracuja Oil that has over 80K "loves" on Sephora.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Triangular Brow Pencil
In the controversy of thin brows vs. thick brows, Natalia says she loves a full brow. The Stranger Things star uses this brow pencil with over 220K "loves" on Sephora to achieve the thick brow look.
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Natalia says being on Stranger Things is what inspires her to go for the '80s full brow look. She uses this gel with over 262K Sephora "loves" on her eyebrows after the brow pencil above.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel
Natalia then adds this clear brow gel to hold her brows, but she says she's also used a toothbrush and hairspray before.
Covergirl Professional Remarkable Mascara
Natalia has been using this $6 Covergirl mascara since she was in high school.
Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm
A makeup artist on set gave Natalia this Olio E Osso tinted balm that she applies to her cheekbones and lips.
Lucas Papaw Ointment 25g | Pawpaw Cream Imported Directly From Australia by Lucas
"This stuff is amazing," Natalia says about this $9 cream. She applies it to her lips and cheekbones for added hydration.