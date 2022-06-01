Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer Shares Her Skincare Routine for Sensitive Skin

The Stranger Things actress also shares the products she uses to achieve her natural makeup look, and the '80s beauty look she loves that was inspired by the show.

After binge-watching Stranger Things 4 as soon as it came out on Netflix, we were so excited to see that Natalia Dyer shared her sensitive skin skincare and beauty routine with Vogue in one of their Beauty Secrets Youtube videos

Natalia, who plays Nancy in Stranger Things, says she has always had sensitive skin and struggled with breakouts when she was a teenager. She shares beauty products and tips to help calm and soothe sensitivity and redness. Natalia also shares her beauty routine for light, everyday makeup. She says she doesn't like to wear makeup all the time, and that, when she does, she prefers to still look like herself. She loves to enhance her features rather than covering them up. 

The natural beauty also shares products that were recommended to her by the makeup team on set of Stranger Things that she now uses in her routine, and the products that help her achieve her strong, fluffy '80s brows that were inspired by the show. Scroll below for the skincare and beauty products Natalia recommends for sensitive skin and a natural makeup look.

NYDG Skincare Colloidal Oatmeal Cleanser (4 fl. oz.)

Natalia says she switches up her cleansers based on what her skin needs at the time. Right now, she's using this gentle oatmeal cleanser that her dermatologist recommended. 

$48
Dermstore

Restorative Skin Complex

Natalia says this Alastin Restorative Skin Complex is really nourishing and hydrating. Alastin says that this product brightens and lifts the skin for a more youthful glow.

$199
Alastin Skincare

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer

Natalia says she loves La Roche-Posay because their products are very gentle, and she goes back to them whenever her skin is "freaking out." This moisturizer uses Ceramide-3, Prebiotic Thermal Water, Glycerin, and Niacinamide to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.

$20
Dermstore

CICAPLAST BALM B5 FOR DRY SKIN IRRITATIONS

Natalia says this Cicaplast Balm from La Roche-Posay is "really, really good." The brand says this balm helps protect and relieve dry skin without leaving the skin greasy. 

$15
La Roche-Posay

ZO Skin Health Rozatrol 0.67 Fl. Oz./ 20mL

Natalia says this serum helps with redness and soothes her skin when it's irritated.

$40
Amazon

Nuanchu Guasha Tool for Face Stainless Steel Gua Sha Facial Tools

Natalia uses a gua sha "pretty regularly" because she carries her tension in her jaw. 

$10
Amazon

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ Zinc Oxide 3.4 Fl. Oz.

Natalia says she's trying to be better when it comes to sunscreen. She likes this one because it's light and works well under makeup.

$60
Amazon

La Mer Mini Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

Natalia uses this moisturizer as a primer. It has over 15K Sephora "loves" and includes the brand's "Miracle Broth," Lime Tea Concentrate, and Giant Sea Kelp to calm the look of redness, protect the skin, and promote its natural healing process. 

$95
Sephora

Tarte Maracuja Oil

Natalia's makeup artist on Stranger Things taught her to mix a drop of oil in her foundation before applying. She uses this Tarte Maracuja Oil that has over 80K "loves" on Sephora. 

$48
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer Triangular Brow Pencil

In the controversy of thin brows vs. thick brows, Natalia says she loves a full brow. The Stranger Things star uses this brow pencil with over 220K "loves" on Sephora to achieve the thick brow look. 

$23
Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Natalia says being on Stranger Things is what inspires her to go for the '80s full brow look. She uses this gel with over 262K Sephora "loves" on her eyebrows after the brow pencil above.

$24
Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel

Natalia then adds this clear brow gel to hold her brows, but she says she's also used a toothbrush and hairspray before. 

$22
Sephora

Covergirl Professional Remarkable Mascara

Natalia has been using this $6 Covergirl mascara since she was in high school. 

$6
Amazon

Olio E Osso Lip & Cheek Tinted Balm

A makeup artist on set gave Natalia this Olio E Osso tinted balm that she applies to her cheekbones and lips. 

$28
Ulta

Lucas Papaw Ointment 25g | Pawpaw Cream Imported Directly From Australia by Lucas

"This stuff is amazing," Natalia says about this $9 cream. She applies it to her lips and cheekbones for added hydration. 

$9
Amazon

Colorescience Mineral Corrector Palette SPF 20

Natalia says this mineral corrector palette is another set find.

$45
Amazon

Uma Oils Pure Energy Wellness Oil

Natalia says she loves Uma's oils and that scent is very important to her. She applies this one to her wrists and neck.

$49
Neiman Marcus

R+Co Death Valley Dry Shampoo

Natalia uses her fingers to apply this dry shampoo to her bangs which she said were cut on set.

$33
Amazon

