Would Lindsay Lohan Join The Real Housewives of Dubai? Caroline Stanbury Says...

Lindsay Lohan could potentially join The Real Housewives of Dubai? That's so fetch!
The newest series in the Real Housewives franchise premiered June 1 on Peacock. And while we may have just met the cast, one of the housewives, Caroline Stanbury, is trying to recruit one of her dear friends to join the Peacock series.
"I've known Lindsay for years," Stanbury told Page Six. "She's an actress. She'd be a great Housewife!"
But as much as Stanbury—and the rest of us—would like to see the Mean Girls actress on our small screens, the 46-year-old doesn't think it will happen.
"I don't think she'd want to do it," Stanbury shared. "Her first love [is acting]."
Has Stanbury forgotten Lohan's previous foray into reality tv? We haven't. (Editor's note: Everyone should watch Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.)
But even if we won't be seeing Lindsay in the Housewives universe, Stanbury said the actress has a lot of content coming down the pipeline.
"I actually spoke to her today. She's doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [Lohdown] podcast," she shared. "I can't imagine she'd be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to."
But while Stanbury may be skeptical, fellow housewife Chanel Ayan is holding out hope on the actress, who has been a United Arab Emirates resident since 2014.
"Yes, I have met her a couple of times, partied with her. She's a very good friend of a friend of mine," the supermodel said. "I did actually ask that friend of mine that's very close to her if she wanted to be part of it. She said she loves the [franchise] and she watches [The Real Housewives] and she's obsessed with the show," she says. "So that's a good thing."
Your move, Andy Cohen!
While we wait to see if Stanbury's dream becomes a reality, keep reading to meet the rest of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast!
