Would Lindsay Lohan Join The Real Housewives of Dubai? Caroline Stanbury Says...

We have a confession from a teenage drama queen: The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury wants Lindsay Lohan to join the cast. Get the details here.

Lindsay Lohan could potentially join The Real Housewives of Dubai? That's so fetch!

The newest series in the Real Housewives franchise premiered June 1 on Peacock. And while we may have just met the cast, one of the housewives, Caroline Stanbury, is trying to recruit one of her dear friends to join the Peacock series.

"I've known Lindsay for years," Stanbury told Page Six. "She's an actress. She'd be a great Housewife!"

But as much as Stanbury—and the rest of us—would like to see the Mean Girls actress on our small screens, the 46-year-old doesn't think it will happen.

"I don't think she'd want to do it," Stanbury shared. "Her first love [is acting]."

Has Stanbury forgotten Lohan's previous foray into reality tv? We haven't. (Editor's note: Everyone should watch Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.)

But even if we won't be seeing Lindsay in the Housewives universe, Stanbury said the actress has a lot of content coming down the pipeline.

"I actually spoke to her today. She's doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her [Lohdown] podcast," she shared. "I can't imagine she'd be joining us but happy to have her if she wants to."

The Most Iconic Real Housewives Quotes Ever

But while Stanbury may be skeptical, fellow housewife Chanel Ayan is holding out hope on the actress, who has been a United Arab Emirates resident since 2014.

"Yes, I have met her a couple of times, partied with her. She's a very good friend of a friend of mine," the supermodel said. "I did actually ask that friend of mine that's very close to her if she wanted to be part of it. She said she loves the [franchise] and she watches [The Real Housewives] and she's obsessed with the show," she says. "So that's a good thing."

Your move, Andy Cohen!

While we wait to see if Stanbury's dream becomes a reality, keep reading to meet the rest of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast!

Bravo
Caroline Stanbury

A stylist turned reality star on Bravo's former series Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury returns to the network with expanded horizons as a luxury brand ambassador and host of the popular relationship podcast Divorced Not Dead. After her breakup, the mother of three found happiness in Dubai with former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, marrying someone much younger comes with its own set of challenges, especially around the topic of expanding their family.

Bravo
Chanel Ayan

Dubai's first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan is a glamorous socialite known for her elegance and enviable style. A fashion and beauty expert, Chanel is a boss on and off the runway. While running her successful talent agency, she is juggling motherhood and a highly anticipated makeup and skincare launch. When Chanel is confronted by demons from both her past and present, she realizes she can only hide behind couture for so long.

Bravo
Lesa Milan

Originally from Jamaica, Lesa Milan is living out her dreams in Dubai as a successful fashion designer, devoted wife and loving mother to three. Queen of her household, Lesa is fiercely loyal and puts family first over everything. The former Miss Jamaica winner is proud of her luxury maternity fashion line Mina Roe, but fears the success of her brand may come at the cost of her personal life.

Bravo
Sara Al Madani

Born and raised in the UAE, Dr. Sara Al Madani straddles two worlds: modern and traditional. After starting her first business at the early age of 15, Sara has become a prolific public speaker and inspiration to young women in the region. Despite all her success, this twice-divorced mom of one is intent on finding the one thing that's missing in her life: love.

Bravo
Caroline Brooks

The daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras, Boston-born Caroline Brooks is a proud first generation American and Afro-Latina with an appetite for business that is larger than life. With the nickname Caroline DXB, she is well-known in the Dubai real estate world and dreams of opening an inclusive spa. Self-made and hyper-driven, she will use any connections—including her ex-husband's—to cement her and her son's future.

Bravo
Nina Ali

Born in Lebanon and raised in Texas, Nina Ali is a highly driven businesswoman and entrepreneur. Growing up in a traditional Lebanese household, Nina is very spiritual and loved surrounding herself with art and culture. Nina moved to the dynamic city of Dubai with her husband in 2011. It was there that she co-founded her premium fruit cake business and became a mother to three beautiful children. Nina considers being a mother her favorite journey and greatest accomplishment.

