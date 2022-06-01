“Heartbroken” Amber Heard Speaks Out After Jonny Depp Wins Defamation Case

Watch : Elon Musk Weighs In on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial

Amber Heard is reflecting on her defeat in court.

After Johnny Depp won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Heard released an emotional statement expressing that she was "heartbroken" over the jury's decision.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words," the actress' statement began. "I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

The 36-year-old said she was even more disappointed by what she feels this verdict means for other women.

"It is a setback," Heard, whose divorce from Depp was finalized in 2017, continued. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

Heard stated that she believes that Depp's attorneys won their case by "convincing the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.." (He lost a 2020 libel case against The Sun over an article that called him a "wife beater" and claimed he assaulted Heard, which he denied.)