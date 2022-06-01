What the Easy-Bake Oven Has to Do With Antoni Porowski's New Netflix Show

It's time to dust off the old Easy-Bake oven.
Antoni Porowski is doling out a heaping serving of nostalgia with the upcoming Netflix competition show Easy-Bake Battle. The series is inspired by Hasbro's iconic children's toy and will follow "skilled and ultra clever home cooks, all with a ton of heart and soul, facing off and using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to prove who can make the easiest, fastest and most delicious food."
Each of the eight episodes will see three chefs go head to head in a series of "both savory and sweet challenges, each based on relatable food-filled life situations that require them to pull off a fast and clever meal within a designated time, and making it as easy as possible!" The winners of each challenge will take home $25,000 and move on to the next round. The person left standing in round three will be awarded a whopping prize of $100,000.
Easy-Bake Battle will premiere this fall on Netflix.
Porowski's experience as the food and wine expert on Netflix's Queer Eye will definitely come in handy on the series. The Queer Eye star frequently gives men and women advice on how to navigate the kitchen, making him the perfect judge for this show.
Porowski is the latest member of the Fab Five to take on a solo venture. His co-star Jonathan Van Ness has their own hair care line and hosts the podcast Getting Curious, while Tan France hosts Next in Fashion. Not to forget Bobby Berk, who hosts a Netflix competition show in which glassblowers compete for money. Last but not least is Karamo, who is a red carpet correspondent for E! News and will soon host his own daytime talk show.
Suffice to say, the Queer Eye guys aren't slowing down any time soon.