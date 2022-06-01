Mama June Is Married: 5 Things to Know About Her New Husband Justin Stroud

Watch : Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue"

Welcome to the newlywed phase, June "Mama June" Shannon.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum quietly married Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23.

While the couple isn't ready to publicly share details about the big day, followers are curious to learn more about the special man who helped Mama June heal after her public breakup with Geno Doak in 2021.

Back in May, the reality star spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about how Justin aided her through tough times, including her past struggles with addiction.

"I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared. "He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day.' And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."