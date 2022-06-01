Mama June Is Married: 5 Things to Know About Her New Husband Justin Stroud

After Mama June pulled off a private courthouse ceremony in Georgia, E! News has learned more about her new husband Justin Stroud. “People are going to see that he's amazing,” she said.

Welcome to the newlywed phase, June "Mama June" Shannon.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum quietly married Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23.

While the couple isn't ready to publicly share details about the big day, followers are curious to learn more about the special man who helped Mama June heal after her public breakup with Geno Doak in 2021. 

Back in May, the reality star spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about how Justin aided her through tough times, including her past struggles with addiction.

"I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared. "He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day.' And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."

Reality TV Stars Who Broke Up in 2021

As the couple celebrates their new status as husband and wife, keep reading to find out more details about June's special guy. 

He's Here for the Right Reasons

When celebrating the premiere of Mama June: Road to Redemption on May 12, June was quick to call out critics who questioned Justin's involvement with her family. "He is not here for the clout. He's not here for the money. He don't give a s--t what's in the bank account," she told E! News. "He's got his own life, his own money, his own s--t, his own goals." 

Justin Has a Role on Road to Redemption

According to June, Justin will be making appearances on the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption. While she's not sure what makes the final cut, June is hopeful fans will see how joyful she feels with a man she can trust. "People who know me say, ‘You just seem so much happier.' People are going to see that he's amazing and he's not going no where," she said. "This one I'm not going to let get away." 

The Couple Met on Social Media

According to multiple reports, this couple first met online, thanks to TikTok. "Honestly, I don't date a lot," June told E! News in May. "I'm not on a dating app. I was never on a dating app. I just randomly meet people and that's how I've been in relationships." 

Mama June's Kids Approve

Many of June's four kids including Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson have met Justin. "They like him," June told E! News. "We've all hung out. They were honest when he first met him and they told him that, ‘Hey, it's not you. It's her. She brings people around' and he understood that." Fortunately, Justin appears to be unlike the other guys. 

Fans Have Already Found Justin Online

After some digging, fans appear to have found Justin's official Instagram page. While he isn't the most active on the social media site, the WEtv star confirmed he did in fact marry June. "Yes guys the rumors are true," he wrote on June 1. "We are married."

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.

