Gap’s Shop It Like It’s Hot Sale Has Cheap Deals on Shorts, Sandals, Jeans & More Starting at Just $3

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that many of us are in summer-mode, it's the perfect time to update your closet for the season. If you're looking to stock up on versatile basics like tank tops, tees or shorts, we've got an incredible sale you'll want to shop ASAP.

Gap is holding a Shop It Like It's Hot Sale where you can save big on all the wardrobe essentials for summer. We're talking 50% off shorts, 40% off tops and 30% off dresses, as well as 10% off on top of that.

If those discounts weren't enough, sale styles are also an extra 50% off! With a discount that good, you could find some surprisingly cheap deals like these $80 mid-rise skinny jeans for just $6 or these shopper-fave flip-flops for $3. All you have to do is enter the code MORE at checkout to get that extra 50% off.

Be sure to check out Gap's incredible sale today. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.