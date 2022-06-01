Red, White & Royal Blue Casts Kissing Booth & Cinderella Heartthrobs as Leads

Some recognizable—and handsome!—faces are heading to the big screen for the film adaptation of Casey McQuiston's Red, White & Royal Blue. Get the details here!

A dream is a wish your heart makes...

And this casting news proves it! On June 1, it was announced that The Kissing Booth's Taylor Zakhar Perez and Cinderella's Nicholas Galitzine will star as the leads in the upcoming film adaptation of bestselling novel, "Red, White & Royal Blue," according to Variety.

Amazon's romantic comedy—based on the book by Casey McQuiston—follows Alex, the shining heir to an American presidency and his whirlwind romance with a second-in-line British royal. The film—written and directed by Matthew López and produced by Berlanti/Schechter Films—will begin filming this month. 

The book's author is as excited as fans are about Taylor and Nicholas bringing her characters to life.

"It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life," McQuiston said in a statement. "This casting is no exception. I absolutely can't wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry."

2022 TV Premiere Dates

And Matthew agrees.

"Meeting with and auditioning literally hundreds of actors over these past several months has been a painstaking labor of love that has brought us this diverse and extraordinary cast, led so fantastically by Nick and Taylor," López said in the statement. "I cannot wait for the fans of the book (and indeed for the world) to find out how remarkably gifted and perfect these two actors are for bringing Henry and Alex to life."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The film will also star Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry and Sarah Shahi.

Don't mind us, we'll just be here re-watching The Kissing Booth trilogy in anticipation of this film!

