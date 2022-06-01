You Won’t Believe How Many Hours of Stranger Things Fans Watched Over Memorial Day Weekend

You weren't the only one who took a trip to Hawkins for the holiday weekend.
The fourth season of Stranger Things was watched for a total of 286.79 million hours over the three-day window, making it the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English language TV show on Netflix.
That's a lot of nightmares about Vecna!
Stranger Things beat the previous record holder, the second season of Bridgerton, which amassed 193 million hours of watch time during its opening weekend in March. Over the course of its first month, Bridgerton became the most watched English-language Netflix series of all-time, with a grand total of 656.26 million hours worldwide.
The fourth season of Stranger Things should surpass that mark easily—especially because the final two episodes of the season aren't coming until July 1.
In case you're wondering, the most-viewed Netflix series overall (which includes foreign-language series) is the first season of breakout Korean hit Squid Game, which earned 1.65 billion hours of viewing over its first 28 days of release.
We'll see if Stranger Things can catch up. Doubt Eleven at your own peril.
The fourth season also pushed all three previous seasons of Stranger Things back into the Netflix top 10. Demogorgons are so hot right now.
The show isn't just impacting the Netflix charts, either. Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," which is featured in the fourth season, simultaneously rose to #1 on both the U.S. iTunes and Spotify charts.
On May 31, the song earned more than 2.1 million streams on Spotify alone.
If you're one of the few who haven't watched the fourth season of Stranger Things yet, the first seven episodes are available to stream now on Netflix. The final two episodes of the season arrive July 1.