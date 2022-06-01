Bethenny Frankel to be Crowned "Reality Royalty" at MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Bethenny Frankel is ready to take her place in the reality TV hall of fame.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum will be honored with the second-ever "Reality Royalty Award" at this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED ceremony on June 5.
Airing back-to-back with the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the UNSCRIPTED awards—hosted by Tayshia Adams—recognizes the year's best reality TV show and stars. The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recieved last year's inaugural award.
After coming in second place on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, Frankel established herself as a Bravo icon, starring on RHONY from 2008 to 2019. Her Housewives success led her to the spin-off series, Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After…, as well as her titular daytime talk show, Bethenny, which ran from 2012 to 2014.
Over the years, Frankel has taken on many jobs as a TV producer, New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist and self-made businesswoman, as well as becoming a mom to her 12-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy, with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.
She also became a fan-favorite guest shark on the hit ABC series Shark Tank, in addition to being named as one of Forbes' Top 100 Most Powerful Celebrities.
Recently headlining the HBO Max competition series The Big Shot with Bethenny, Frankel published her first-ever business-focused book, BUSINESS IS PERSONAL: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself, on May 17, which features business advice and lessons learned from stars such as Hillary Clinton and Mark Cuban.
Frankel is the CEO and founder of the lifestyle brand Skinnygirl, as well as her eyewear line Bethenny Brand. Her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel, launched in September 2020 and quickly rose to the top of the Apple Podcasts chart, along with many other accomplishements.
Read on to see where Bethenny falls on E! own ranking of all the Real Housewives.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live from Los Angeles June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, followed by the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at 10 p.m. ET.