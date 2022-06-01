Does Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Approve of Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo? She Says...

Watch : Alex Rodriguez DENIES Reaching Out to Madison LeCroy After J.Lo Split

The Southern Charm cast isn't exactly known for minding their manners, but Madison LeCroy has nothing but kind words for co-star Craig Conover and his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

Asked for her thoughts on the Summer House star during an Amazon livestream on June 1, Madison admitted to being "a huge fan."

"Love Paige, I think she's adorable," Madison said. "She can do no wrong."

As for Paige's boyfriend, who Madison hasn't always been friendly with in the past (namely because of Madison's tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Craig's BFF, Austen Kroll), she added, "I hope Craig is good. I know he loves her. I hope they stay together because I want her around more often."

Paige has been spending time in Charleston ever since she and Craig started dating last summer. She's even set to appear on the upcoming eighth season of Southern Charm, which Madison remained tight-lipped about during her recent livestream.