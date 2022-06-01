And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon Says Miranda Always Had "Lesbianic Qualities"

Cynthia Nixon spoke about clues Miranda was gay in Sex and the City and explained why Samantha Jones was "a little queer."

By Cydney Contreras Jun 01, 2022 6:12 PMTags
LGBTQSex And The CityCynthia NixonCelebrities
Watch: "And Just Like That" Fashion Secrets REVEALED

Miranda was born this way.

In And Just Like That...'s debut season, Cynthia Nixon's character realized that she was interested in the same sex, which came as a surprise to viewers—but not to the actress. "Even though she was only really interested in men, I think that Miranda had many other queer and frankly, lesbianic qualities about her," she told Variety. "And I think for a lot of gay women, she—we didn't have a gay woman! But she was a stand-in for the gay women we didn't have." 

Nixon acknowledged that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) was a "little queer" in the series (she dated a woman in season four) but said it was "very different."

On the show, Miranda was frequently going up against men and challenging tradition, both of which Nixon cited as key characteristics of many lesbians. As she told Variety, "I think not having to be under a man's thumb has always been one of the very appealing things that being with another woman has to offer."

Even showrunner Michael Patrick King thought that Miranda's tendency toward "anarchy" was a sign that she could be gay. 

photos
Sex and the City: Best Friend Moments

So when he planned stories for the spin-off, King knew that he wanted to break up Steve (David Eigenberg) and Miranda, who would start dating a woman. And while Nixon was supportive of Miranda coming out, she didn't like King's idea of having Miranda date her law school professor.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

"I know we're crossing a lot of boundaries here that people have a lot of opinions about," she explained, "but for me a boundary that I don't want to see Miranda cross is dating her professor, you know? That's not OK with me."

Instead, King paired Miranda with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez), a nonbinary comedian and the co-host of a podcast, that featured Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). 

While the Miranda and Che coupling drew criticism from some fans of the beloved franchise, Ramírez think it's good to shake things up. As they said in a separate interview with Variety, "Che is a great reminder that even when we don't like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else."

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

3

Why Liam Payne Dislikes Zayn Malik—But Is Also on His Side

But does Miranda's coming out story mean Che is staying for good? Well, King said there's going to be "more of Che" in season two.

The first season of And Just Like That... is streaming now on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

2

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

3

Why Liam Payne Dislikes Zayn Malik—But Is Also on His Side

4

Dwayne Johnson Has an Adorable Tea Party With His Daughter

5

Jada Pinkett Smith Talks "Hope" for Will Smith & Chris Rock After Slap

Latest News

Ewan McGregor Slams Racist Comments Sent To Obi-Wan Star Moses Ingram

Cynthia Nixon Says There Were Signs Miranda Was Gay in SATC

The Real Housewives of Dubai's Season 1 Taglines Revealed

Exclusive

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher Drops Affordable Swimwear Line

How James Earl Jones Returned to the Star Wars Franchise

Shanna Moakler Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

The Fate of Our Flag Means Death Revealed