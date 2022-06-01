The Real Housewives of Dubai's Season 1 Taglines Revealed

Caroline Stanbury, Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan and the rest of The Real Housewives of Dubai's taglines are finally here. Find out what the ladies have to say below!

By Allison Crist Jun 01, 2022 6:08 PMTags
Watch: "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

Crafting a Real Housewives tagline is no easy feat—especially during a debut season—but the ladies of Dubai have all managed to deliver.

Bravo debuted the impressive collection of zingers ahead of The Real Housewives of Dubai's highly-anticipated premiere on Wednesday, June 1. Starring on the network's first international installation of the hit reality TV franchise are Dubai's first Black supermodel Chanel Ayan, Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury, fashion designer Lesa Milan, prolific public speaker Sara Al Madani, real estate developer Caroline Brooks, and entrepreneur Nina Ali

Together, they're sure to bring the drama and opulence, all while making the fabulous Middle Eastern desert destination their playground. As Nina's tagline cleverly put it, "If you think money can't buy you happiness, you clearly haven't been to Dubai."

The rest of the RHODubai cast came out swinging with similarly iconic lines, from Chanel's denouncement of her haters to Caroline's glittering gold declaration.

Keep scrolling to see all of the RHODubai taglines, or hear the ladies deliver them in the above clip.

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Be sure to also tune in to E!'s While You Were Streaming, the official post-show of pop culture, on June 2 when the fabulous cast joins us to dish on all things Real Housewives.

Bravo
Caroline Stanbury

"In the city of gold, nothing shines brighter than me."

Bravo
Chanel Ayan

"They don't hate me because I'm beautiful, they hate me because they are basic."

Bravo
Nina Ali

"If you think money can't buy you happiness, you clearly haven't been to Dubai."

Bravo
Lesa Milan

"The only thing you can take from me are notes."

Bravo
Caroline Brooks

"The desert is ruthless but nothing is more savage than me."

Bravo
Sara Al Madani

"A woman should be two things: who and what she wants." 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

