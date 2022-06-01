How James Earl Jones Returned to the Star Wars Franchise

During episode three of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, James Earl Jones made a return. Get the details here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jun 01, 2022 5:39 PMTags
TVEwan McGregorDisneyHayden ChristensenStar WarsCelebrities
Give yourself to the Dark Side because James Earl Jones is back! 

Jones has officially returned to reprise his role as the voice of Darth Vader in Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi. On the third episode of the series, which dropped June 1, Vader first appeared during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor (Moses Ingram). Until now, it had not been announced that the 91-year-old actor would once again be voicing the iconic villain. 

Hayden Christenson stars as Darth Vader in the series. And while Christenson was inside of the Vader suit, Jones' voice was heard during the scene rather than 41-year-old's voice.

Jones was first introduced as the voice of Vader during 1977's Star Wars Episode IV, and again in Episodes V, VI and IX, as well as Rebels and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

But Jones wasn't the only familiar voice in the episode. Scrubs actor Zach Braff made a guest appearance as the voice of an Empire devotee named Freck.

Along with Jones, Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series also stars Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

A Who's Who Guide to Obi-Wan Kenobi's Characters

The six-episode miniseries takes place 10 years after the events of the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, the third film in the prequel trilogy.

The series follows Obi-Wan, who is living in self-imposed exile on Tatooine, as he witnesses the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now known as the evil Sith lord and Darth Vader.

John Atashian/Getty Images

While we wait for new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, which drop every Wednesday on Disney+, scroll through to see all of the easter eggs you may have missed while watching!

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Inside Order 66

Episode one of Obi-Wan Kenobi gives another look at Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith's Order 66, in which all Jedi were identified as traitors to the Galactic Republic. However, as the Jedi were attacked by the Clone Troopers, some Padawans escaped, proving that there are more Jedi out there.

Courtesy of Disney+
Return to Tatooine

Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and brings viewers back to a planet they know very well: Tatooine. Here, Ewan McGregor's titular character is now going by "Ben," living as a laborer in a cave. Nonetheless, he keeps a watchful eye over a 10-year-old Luke Skywalker, much to the dismay of Luke's Uncle Owen (Star Wars prequel actor Joel Edgerton).

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
A Gift for Luke

Did you spot the starship toy Obi-Wan purchases for Luke Skywalker? We did, because it looks a lot like the one Mark Hamill's Luke played with in A New Hope.

Lucasfilm
Shout Out to the Mos Eisley Cantina

While Obi-Wan Kenobi did not return to the famous Mos Eisley Cantina, we did see a local eatery, that seemingly paid tribute to the famous Star Wars spot. We're talking the same white beaker cups, blue beverages and diverse clientele. 

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Young Princess Leia

The new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi give insight into Princess Leia's early years. The role, which was made famous by the late Carrie Fisher, is now played by Vivien Lyra Blair, whose take on the Star Wars royal is spunky, outspoken and smart.

In fact, the young princess unknowingly paid tribute to her birth mother, Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), by having one of her servants stand in for her as she explored the woods. All Star Wars fans know that Padmé loved a good decoy!

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Is That You, C-3PO?

During a dinner party held by the Organas, a C-3PO-looking droid is spotted speaking with guests. Sadly, we don't hear the droid speak, thus, we can't confirm if it was actually C-3PO. But it sure looked a lot like him!

Disney +
Temura Morrison Cameo

At the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jango Fett is dead and Boba Fett is likely a teenager. So, why is Temura Morrison—who has portrayed both characters in the Star Wars franchise—making a cameo in episode two? Well, fans will recall that all of the original Clone Troopers are made from the DNA of Jango Fett.

The homeless Clone Trooper you see is not actually Jango, just one of his original clones.

Disney+
The Dark Side Takes Hands

It's no secret that losing limbs is a huge part of Star Wars lore. So when Reva, a.k.a. Third Sister (Moses Ingram) sliced the hand off of a protesting resident of Tatooine, it was very on-brand.

Don't forget, her boss, Darth Vader, will go on to cut off his own son's hand in The Empire Strikes Back.

Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM
May the Force Theme Be With You

If you listen very carefully, you can hear some of Star Wars' classic anthems. Namely, when Obi-Wan decides to pick his lightsaber back up to save a kidnapped Princess Leia, a variation of John Williams' "Force Theme" is heard.

