Guess How Much Shanna Moakler's Engagement Ring From Travis Barker Sold for at Auction

For Shanna Moakler, moving on is paying off.
Shortly after Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian on May 27, his ex-wife put the engagement ring the Blink-182 drummer gave her almost 20 years ago on the virtual auction block.
For several days, customers could bid on a 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring on the Worthy auction site. On May 31, the auction came to a close after 17 bids with the winner scoring the bling for $96,500.
According to Shanna, the ring was worth about $160,000 and she was hoping to see a final bid of at least $120,000.
"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," Shanna, 47, told Us Weekly. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"
Travis, 46, proposed to Shanna inside the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in 2003. The two went on to wed in 2004 in Santa Barbara in a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding.
The couple shares 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama.
Though Shanna auctioned off the ring just five days after Travis married Kourtney in Portofino, Italy, the Celebrity Big Brother contestant assured fans that the timing was coincidental.
"I'm sure people would assume that [it's related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional," she told Us, adding that the auction site would "give this piece the attention it deserves."
Moving forward, Shanna says she is hoping to reconcile with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. As for Travis and Kourtney, the couple appears to still be enjoying every moment of the newlywed phase.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Travis shared steamy photos from his wedding celebration with the Poosh founder.
"Love in an elevator," he captioned the pics. Get a room, you two!