Guess How Much Shanna Moakler's Engagement Ring From Travis Barker Sold for at Auction

Watch : Shanna Moakler Removes Travis Barker's Tattooed Name From Wrist

For Shanna Moakler, moving on is paying off.

Shortly after Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian on May 27, his ex-wife put the engagement ring the Blink-182 drummer gave her almost 20 years ago on the virtual auction block.

For several days, customers could bid on a 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring on the Worthy auction site. On May 31, the auction came to a close after 17 bids with the winner scoring the bling for $96,500.

According to Shanna, the ring was worth about $160,000 and she was hoping to see a final bid of at least $120,000.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," Shanna, 47, told Us Weekly. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"