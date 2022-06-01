Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Line Will Speed Onto Your Watchlist With This Trailer

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon is racing toward USA Network, where his new reality TV show Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Line is set to premiere this month. Buckle up and watch the trailer now.

Prepare for the reality TV ride of a lifetime because NASCAR driver Austin Dillon is getting his own series.

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane will follow the wild lifestyle of the Daytona 500 Champion, along with his wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and the couple's best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. As the group explains in the below trailer, they've been extremely close for more than eight years. "We're not blood," Whitney says, "but we're still family."

Austin and Paul are especially close, as Paul is the tire carrier for Austin's pit crew. Whitney even dubbed him "the person that really completes" her husband. 

Paul's other "person" is Mariel, and making their reality TV debut all the more exciting is the fact that they'll be able to document their first pregnancy. In between trips to the track, expect to see shenanigans ranging from an emotional baby shower to a football game involving diapers. 

The USA Network series will also feature high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, all while Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.  

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Line premieres Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. 

Read on to get the scoop on all of TV's other upcoming premiere dates.

(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

Laura Magruder/FOX
Fantasy Island (Fox) - May 31

We're almost on island time.

Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sanchez, premieres May 31.

 

FOX
Lego Masters (Fox) - May 31

Time to build some Legos. 

The Will Arnett-hosted series premieres May 31.

YouTube
America's Got Talent (NBC) - May 31

The 17th season of America's Got Talent returns in May.

The CW
Tom Swift (The CW) - May 31

The Nancy Drew spin-off debuts Tuesday, May 31 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

Jasper Savage/Muse Entertainment
Coroner (The CW) - June 2

Grab your scrubs.

Season four of Coroner returns June 2 on The CW.

 

Courtesy of Apple TV+
Physical (Apple TV+) - June 3

Rose Byrne continues to build her fitness empire in season two of Physical, premiering June 3.

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 pm on CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

TNT
Animal Kingdom (TNT) - June 19

The final season of Animal Kingdom will premiere in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

