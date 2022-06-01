Watch Sia Surprise Survivor Contestant Drea Wheeler With $100,000

Watch : "Survivor" Stars Sierra & Joe Reflect on Unlikely Love Story

The tribe, er, actually, Sia has spoken.

Though Maryanne Oketch took home the $1 million prize on Survivor season 42, the "Cheap Thrills" singer believes Drea Wheeler was the one to really outwit, outplay and outlast her fellow castaways. So, she surprised Drea with a $100,000 check.

"You're an amazing woman," Sia told the shocked 35-year-old in a May 31 video shared on the CBS show's Twitter account. "You played the game, like, so smooth and your fire got put out way too early for my liking. And also the way you handled that situation at Tribal was so graceful and I just love you."

But Sia wanted to offer Drea more than just kind words. "I want to give you $100,000 just to say, like, you're a good person," the singer told a visibly emotional Drea. "And you deserve to be rewarded for being a good person. I love you."