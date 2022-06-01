Reliving Stranger Things' Most Memorable Haircuts From Chic to Cruel

From frizzy perms to '80s bangs, take a closer look at the Stranger Things stars' retro hairstyles.

A haircut can make or break a look.

And with Stranger Things continuing to mine all the greatest hits from the '80s archives, fans have been treated to just about every look, from major mohawks to gravity-defying perms.

Heading into season four, the show's hairstylist Sarah Hindsgaul had the extra task of crafting styles for new characters, including the California-based characters, ones like Argyle and Angela, who were a far cry from Indiana. "In California, we have bigger, looser hair shags, and Hawkins would be sticking to the tighter perms, the shorter hairdos... they're a little bit stuck," she explained to Netflix's Tudum. "There's still a little bit of that '70s influence going on in Hawkins, whereas as soon as we go to California, you are just in the '80s—full-blown."

As part of her work, Hindsgaul aimed to have Eddie (Joseph Quinn) emulate Iron Maiden and Venom rockers, while Chrissy (Amybeth McNulty) channeled Molly Ringwald's Sixteen Candles character. 

Look back at season four's Stranger Things hairstyles, from chic to cruel:

Courtesy of Netflix
Argyle

This pizza delivery man's hair is rad for more than one reason. In addition to being healthy and lush, it's incredibly long, a feat that is rarely achieved by even the most dedicated of growers. In other words, Argyle is hair goals.

Courtesy of Netflix
Nancy Wheeler

Nancy's hair is all about volume in season four. As Sarah told Tudum, "We burned those perms into the wigs, like it had been left on a little too long, just so we got that crispness, and then we just brushed it out. That's how you get all that beautiful volume."

While a bit too big at times, Nancy's hair is enviable and deserving of top three.

Netflix
Eddie Munson

The Hellfire Club president (Joseph Quinn) gives off a devil-may-care attitude with his shaggy haircut, which perfectly matches his personality. He definitely slays in this grunge look (pun intended).

Courtesy of Netflix
Eleven

Understandably, Eleven isn't up to date in the fashion department since she was raised in a laboratory but we were still hoping she'd embrace her longer locks and cute bangs this season. That being said, the character does look like a younger Winona Ryder, who did a double take when she saw Millie Bobby Brown in her wig. "It was wild seeing her like that," Winona told E! News. "When I was that age, I had dyed-black [hair], goth going on. But there is definitely a resemblance." 

Courtesy of Netflix
Lucas Sinclair

Lucas' high-top fade isn't moving the needle for us but it's perfect for the nerd-turned-jock in season four. 

Courtesy of Netflix
Mike Wheeler

While somewhat current, Mike's shaggy bowl cut isn't exactly the norm among Gen Z. For this reason, he's ranking third to last in our list of chic to cruel.

Courtesy of Netflix
Jonathan Byers

In all honesty, this look isn't doing much for viewers. It's neither outrageous nor jaw-dropping. Instead, it falls somewhere in the middle—just like Jonathan.

Netflix
Will Byers

Even after moving to California, Will has stuck to the bowl cut. All we can say is, we hope his trendier peers have an influence on him—stat!

