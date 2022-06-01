Heidi Montag Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Let the sun illuminate these words: Heidi Montag is pregnant!
Nearly five years after welcoming son Gunner Stone, the Hills: New Beginnings alum confirms to E! News that she's expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.
"I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I'm the most excited for—myself or Gunner or Spencer," Heidi, 35, told Us Weekly. "I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I'm like, if I'm not meant to have another kid—because I had accepted that at this point—I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it."
Heidi—who tied the knot with Spencer, 38, in 2008—has been very open about her journey to conceiving a second child.
In early January, the reality star shared a sweet photo with Gunner alongside a message to her fans. "So thankful for my angel," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another. I am trusting God's plan and if we only have one I am so thankful for this miracle!"
Back in May 2021, Heidi exclusively told E! News about how the pandemic played a role in the expansion of their family. "Before the pandemic, we were talking about having another child. And then the pandemic hit, and we didn't know where the world was going... or if there was even going to be a functioning society," she shared. "At that point, it was kind of scary of what was going to happen. So, we waited a little bit."
Now, the timing is right. And the rest, as they say, is still unwritten.