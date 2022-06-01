Heidi Montag Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Watch : Heidi Montag Talks Body Positivity & Trying for Baby No. 2

Let the sun illuminate these words: Heidi Montag is pregnant!

Nearly five years after welcoming son Gunner Stone, the Hills: New Beginnings alum confirms to E! News that she's expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt.

"I couldn't be more excited. I don't know who I'm the most excited for—myself or Gunner or Spencer," Heidi, 35, told Us Weekly. "I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I'm like, if I'm not meant to have another kid—because I had accepted that at this point—I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn't sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it."

Heidi, who tied the knot with Spencer, 38, in 2008, has been very open about her journey to conceiving a second child.