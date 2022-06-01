Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo Leaves Hawkins High for a New School in Honor Society

Gaten Matarazzo is back in the classroom.
Following a journey through the Upside Down in Stranger Things, the 19-year-old returns to the real world in the upcoming Paramount+ and Awesomeness Films movie Honor Society. Described by the network as a "hilarious, edgy coming-of-age comedy [that] explores the costs and rewards of being a tenaciously ambitious young woman in the modern world."
Gaten stars alongside Australian actress Angourie Rice, who recently played Kate Winslet's daughter in the HBO drama Mare of Easttown. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker round out the cast.
Honor Society is a classic enemies-to-lovers movie, in which straight-A student Honor, played by Angourie, will stop at nothing to get into her dream college, Harvard. But she encounters an obstacle in the form of Gaten's Michael, one of her biggest competitors, who she ends up falling in love with.
The movie exclusively premieres Friday, July 29 on Paramount+.
Honor Society is just one of Gaten's latest projects, including Stranger Things. In addition, the actor is set to join the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway this summer.
"Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company," Gaten said in a statement to Deadline. "This show has taught me so much about myself and to be able to participate in any capacity, let alone on Broadway, makes me want to melt. I am ecstatic to be back on stage and eternally grateful for the opportunity."
See new photos of Gaten and Angourie in Honor Society below!