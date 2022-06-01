Kathie Lee Gifford's Son Cody Gifford Welcomes Baby With Wife Erika

Watch : Kathie Lee Gifford Tells Love Story of Meeting Late Husband

Kathie Lee Gifford is officially a grandma!

On June 1, the former Today co-host confirmed that her son, Cody Gifford, welcomed his first baby with wife Erika Gifford. "My heart is bursting," she captioned an Instagram pic of the couple and their newborn in the hospital. "Frank Michael Gifford is here, confirming that our God is good and merciful and faithful. And he loves us!"

The baby boy's name appears to be a tribute to Kathie's late husband and Cody's late father, Frank Gifford, who passed away in 2015.

On the morning of May 31, Erika—who wed Cody in September 2020 after seven years of dating—revealed that her water broke in the middle of the night and the two were in the hospital waiting for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

"We are the most excited and cannot believe we get to meet our BABY soon!" the Gifft Design founder wrote on her Instagram Story, adding that she was in "total shock mode."

She also posted a selfie with Cody from her hospital bed. "GOD'S Timing," she shared in the caption. "See you soon lil' squish."