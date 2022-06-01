Why Liam Payne Will "Always" Be on Zayn Malik's Side—Despite "Many Reasons" He Dislikes Him

Watch : One Direction Turns 10: E! News Rewind

Liam Payne is sharing where he stands with Zayn Malik.

The topic of his former One Direction bandmate came up during the May 31 episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul in which Logan recalled a 2020 incident involving his brother Jake Paul and Zayn in Las Vegas. At the time, Jake had accused Zayn of having "an attitude" and basically telling him to "f--k off for no reason." However, this didn't sit well with Zayn's then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who called Zayn a "respectful king" and Jake an "irrelevant ugly ass" on Twitter.

Looking back at the exchange two years later, Liam said Gigi's tweet "didn't age very well." Gigi and Zayn, who share 20-month-old daughter Khai, broke up last year amid reports he'd gotten into an argument with her mom Yolanda Hadid at the Pennsylvania home he shared with Gigi. According to a police report obtained by E! News in 2021, Zayn was accused of acting with "intent to harass, annoy or alarm" Gigi—who had been away at the time—and Yolanda and communicating "lewd, lascivious, threatening or obscene words." The report said he also "allegedly grabbed and shoved" Yolanda. Zayn pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and adamantly denied striking Yolanda, calling the allegations "false."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, he faced up to 90 days of probation for each count. In addition, the documents stated Zayn was required to complete an anger management class, as well as be screened for, and if approved, complete a domestic violence supervision course.