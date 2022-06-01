"Gutted" Octavia Spencer Mourns Death of Her Nephew

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Octavia Spencer is asking for prayers following the loss of her nephew.

The Oscar winner announced her relative's death in a message to her Instagram followers on May 31. "Grief. You wouldn't know it by this picture that today was the second worst day of my life," she wrote alongside a photo of pink flowers. "My family lost the first of the next generation of us, and we're gutted."

"Grief is the most terrifying of emotions because I can't laugh my way out of it. I have to feel," she continued. "Right now, I'm feeling for my sister who lost her only son. Her only child. If you're praying people, pray for her and my brother in law."

Octavia, who has six siblings, did not share the name of her nephew or any additional details about his death.

The Spencer family's heartbreaking news comes just days after the Hidden Figures actress celebrated her 52nd birthday. Alongside a picture from her outdoor festivities, posted to Instagram May 27, Octavia wrote, "Thank you all for the outpouring of well wishes and love on my 50th (IMBD age) birthday. It's bittersweet."