America’s Got Talent Saxophone Player Moves Terry Crews to Tears in Must-See Golden Buzzer Moment

Watch the emotional performance during the season premiere of America's Got Talent that brought Terry Crews to tears. “You have a big brother,” he said before pressing the golden buzzer.

By Steven Vargas Jun 01, 2022 2:50 AMTags
Simon CowellAmerica's Got TalentCelebritiesTerry Crews
Watch: Heidi Klum's Kids Are Ready to Take Over America's Got Talent

Nothing can keep this saxophone player from making it to the America's Got Talent stage.

Avery Dixon's emotional performance on the season 17 premiere of America's Got Talent on May 31 brought host Terry Crews to tears and brought the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor to press the golden buzzer. 

Terry shouted on his way from backstage to the judges table, "There's no need to vote!" 

"Avery Dixon, you touched the heart of every human being in this building right now," he said. "And I want to tell you, man, you've been bullied all your life, but you tell every bully that you have a big brother named Terry Crews who is here, who's got your back. And all those bullies are gonna have to watch you succeed, my friend."

Avery, 21, shared before his golden-buzzer worthy performance that he got bullied throughout elementary school for his voice and shape of his head.

photos
The America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 Contestants

"My elementary school nickname was 'Hammerhead' because I had these knots on my head, because I'm premature," Avery said during the episode. "I was born at 1 pound, 8 ounces and my vocal cords don't close all the way. So it makes my voice sound really airy."

He added, "One called me frog and she'd get the class in on the joke. It was relentless, and I actually I was so in such a dark place, I actually wanted to commit suicide....That's when I started actually learning how to play."

Trending Stories

1

Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

2

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

3

Colton Haynes Reveals Why He Left Teen Wolf and Arrow

The musician brought many on the judges panel and the audience to tears with his story. 

"Every time I hear a story about a kid being bullied at school, it breaks my heart," judge Simon Cowell said. "It breaks it even more now because I have a son myself and I could not think of anything worse.

He continued, "Any one of those idiots who bullied you now, I hope, is watching this audition. All of us were thinking you'd be good. I didn't know you were gonna be great."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Avery come into the audition with a goal in mind: prove music is his purpose. And as he cried with joy in his mother's arms as golden confetti rained above him, he saw his wish come true.

"My goal with the music with this is to be able to do the thing I love," he said. "And if I can do that, I'll have found my purpose for being on America's Got Talent."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

2

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Pose for Steamy Maternity Shoot

3

Colton Haynes Reveals Why He Left Teen Wolf and Arrow

4

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA as Matching Blondes

5

90 Day Fiancé's Deavan, Jihoon's Son Diagnosed With Leukemia

Latest News

Richard Engel Says Son's Rare Neurological Disorder Has "Progressed."

America’s Got Talent Saxophonist Moves Terry Crews to Tears

Charlie Puth's Confessions About His Sex Life Will Grab Your Attention

Jennifer Lopez Nails Her Latest Manicure With Ben Affleck’s Initial

Colton Haynes Reflects on Alcohol Addiction in Deeply Personal Memoir

RHODubai Cast Reveals Their Favorite Housewives

JoJo Siwa Claps Back At So You Think You Can Dance Critic