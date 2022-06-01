Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Her "Deepest Hope" for Will Smith and Chris Rock After Oscars 2022

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith Posts About "Healing" After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith is ready to talk about that Oscars slap.

Back in March, the Matrix Revolutions actress witnessed an onstage altercation between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock, who was presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars when he made a joke about Jada's shaved head—which is a result of her years-long struggles with alopecia. In an unscripted moment, Will got up from his seat and slapped Chris in the face, a move that landed him a 10-year ban from all Academy events.

Now, on an episode of Red Table Talk released June 1, Jada addressed the incident and shared her "deepest hopes" for the two men. She began, "Considering my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories."

Explaining how she was dedicating the episode "to inform people what alopecia actually is," the 50-year-old continued, "Now, about Oscars night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."