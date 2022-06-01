Charlie Puth's Latest Confessions About His Sex Life Will Grab Your Attention

Charlie Puth is turned on like a light switch and he's not afraid to let it be known.
The "Attention" singer told Bustle many of his sexual truths in an article published May 31, including the reason why he can't listen to music during sex. Charlie, who is known for being unapologetically horny on his TikTok account with over 16 million followers, said he can't vibe to music under the sheets because he will only analyze it in true Charlie fashion.
He told the outlet, "I will analyze the music playing in the background and I'll start to see the music notes in my head and I will not be able to get hard."
Aside from being horny on main, he is also known on the video sharing app for being able to identify the note of anything, portraying his full musical nerd persona for fans to love and joke about. While his attention to music may explain why he is unable to keep it up with tunes in the background, he shared that the first song he masturbated to was "This Love" by Maroon 5.
"Now I'm good friends with Adam Levine," Charlie said. "[I told him] and he was like, ‘That's really weird.'"
Music and sex go hand-in-hand for the 30-year-old, saying that he wants his music to get people turned on. "This is a really weird sentence," he continued, "but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency."
Although he is open about discussing sex, Charlie said he's actually a late bloomer and lost his virginity at 21 after performing in Boston.
"This girl came up to me and was like, ‘Can you sign my chest?' I was like, I feel like a rock star," he said. "I never saw her again. She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, ‘Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable.'"
Now as a sex symbol (literally) on TikTok, he has gotten some much needed attention. He told Bustle that when the pandemic began, he turned to TikTok to find relief. "The internet saved my life in 2003," he said referring to his start posting music on YouTube, "and it saved my life in 2020."
Charlie's presence on TikTok doesn't go unnoticed, even by comic Sarah Schauer who tweeted, "Charlie Puth is so incredibly horny on tiktok, if someone doesn't f--k him soon I fear the worst."
The Grammy-nominated musician said he doesn't mind how people react to his content because he's just being himself and he's just happy to see people react.
"I would be more offended if somebody opens up my TikTok and they have no opinion about it, if they were indifferent," he said. "I want them to be either very angry about it or in love with it."
When he isn't showing off his sexual prowess on TikTok, he's giving fans an inside look to how he makes his music. For instance, he took fans behind-the-scenes of "Light Switch," a song off his third studio album, Charlie.
"I was taking myself too seriously, and TikTok kind of humbled me in a way—some videos wouldn't do as well as other videos, and some songs wouldn't be received as well as some other songs," he said. "I got that information in real time. It wasn't, ‘Oh, well, I have 16 million followers so I'm great no matter what.'"