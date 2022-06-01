Jennifer Lopez Nails Her Latest Manicure With Her and Ben Affleck's Initials

When it comes to honoring her fiancé, Jennifer Lopez just nailed it.
In a post shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, Jennifer's hand now has a new reminder of her romance with Ben Affleck—aside from her giant engagement ring that is.
As seen in the photo, the "Let's Get Loud" singer's nails feature a natural base-coat, a gold heart on her middle finger and a "J" initial paired with a "B" initial on her index finger.
Tom captioned the picture-perfect set, "If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik."
Likely before these nails even had a second to dry, fans fled to the comment section to show some praise for this loved-up manicure.
One user wrote, "Bennifer forever!!!! I LOVE IT!!" Another chimed in, adding, "This is amazing."
And Jennifer isn't the only one who has honored her significant other with a spot on their nails. Just last week, Kim Kardashian shared her hot pink manicure on Instagram complete with a "P" initial made from crystals. Naturally, fans in her comment section pointed out that the sparkling letter was a sweet homage to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
Back on J.Lo's hand, the Marry Me actress paired her new nails with her green diamond engagement ring—which Ben proposed to her with back in April. At the time, a source exclusively shared with E! News that the special green stone is Jennifer's "favorite-color diamond."
"Ben wanted the ring to be sentimental and put a lot of thought into it," the insider said.
As for how Jennifer feels about their next step forward? The source shared that "J.Lo is ecstatic and can't wait to be his wife," adding, "She believes it's true love and was meant to be."
Now after saying "yes" to the ring and a forever together, J. Lo has also said "yes" to an iconic manicure.