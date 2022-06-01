Jennifer Lopez Nails Her Latest Manicure With Her and Ben Affleck's Initials

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

When it comes to honoring her fiancé, Jennifer Lopez just nailed it.

In a post shared by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, Jennifer's hand now has a new reminder of her romance with Ben Affleck—aside from her giant engagement ring that is.

As seen in the photo, the "Let's Get Loud" singer's nails feature a natural base-coat, a gold heart on her middle finger and a "J" initial paired with a "B" initial on her index finger.

Tom captioned the picture-perfect set, "If you know… then you know Jen and Ben forever #couplesgoals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik."

Likely before these nails even had a second to dry, fans fled to the comment section to show some praise for this loved-up manicure.

One user wrote, "Bennifer forever!!!! I LOVE IT!!" Another chimed in, adding, "This is amazing."

And Jennifer isn't the only one who has honored her significant other with a spot on their nails. Just last week, Kim Kardashian shared her hot pink manicure on Instagram complete with a "P" initial made from crystals. Naturally, fans in her comment section pointed out that the sparkling letter was a sweet homage to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.