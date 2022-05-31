Colton Haynes Reflects on Alcohol Addiction in Deeply Personal Memoir Miss Memory Lane

Watch : Colton Haynes Is 6 Months Sober From Alcohol & Drugs

Content warning: This story discusses alcoholism and abuse.

Colton Haynes is getting candid about alcoholism in his new memoir, Miss Memory Lane.

In his new book released May 31, the actor shared his deeply personal struggles with alcoholism and his complicated relationship with his mother who was also an alcoholic. Throughout the book, he shares all of the pressures that led him to rehab in 2018. The 33-year-old also recalled how he often turned to booze while his mother suffered complications from cirrhosis of the liver due to alcoholism.

"I was making her mistakes, over and over again," he wrote in the memoir. "I didn't know how not to. The apple never fell far from the tree."

The pressures added on as he received fat phobic comments online after gaining 50 pounds. Colton wrote that a psychiatrist frequently checked up on him by request of his manger during this time. When asked why he drank, Colton recalled saying, "Because I want to. Because I can." When his manager called to remind him of an Arrow shoot the next day, he explained that he was sick. Warner Bros. sent over a physician to check up on him and ran blood tests, which showed the levels of alcohol in his system. His manager told him he had a few episodes off and that he should "get better."