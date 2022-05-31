From Jen Shah to Lisa Vanderpump, Here Are the RHODubai Cast's Favorite Bravolebrities

Watch : "Ladies of London" Star Caroline Stanbury Shares Beauty Tricks

Bravo fans will be the ones to decide how The Real Housewives of Dubai stacks up in comparison to the network's many other franchises. However, one thing is for sure: These first-time Housewives have watched—and learned—from the best.

The cast revealed as much as they all eagerly listed off Housewives when asked to name their favorites during a Q&A following a screening of RHODubai's premiere episode—set to officially air on Wednesday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Unsurprisingly, many of those names belonged to OGs like Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel. "I thought that she was very, very witty, sharp, funny," Caroline Brooks said. " Loved her."

Other standouts for her were Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks (who made a cameo in the RHODubai trailer!), and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville. Of the latter, Caroline added, "She was a hot mess but I couldn't look away. She would just say whatever!"