JoJo Siwa Claps Back After Critic Questions Why She's a So You Think You Can Dance Judge

So you think JoJo Siwa can't judge?
The 19-year-old recently joined the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance, but not everyone is, well, dancing with joy.
After a critic took to Twitter to express their disdain for Siwa's new position—"Dammit. I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd' and got all excited," read the tweet, referred to Matthew Morrison's departure—Siwa had a few words of her own to share. Retweeting the message, she wrote, "Literally why tweet this?"
In a follow-up, the "Boomerang" singer listed just a few the accomplishments she has on her impressive resume.
"18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos," she boasted. "If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly." (ICYMI, she came in second on Dancing With the Stars, mentored rising stars on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution and made an appearance on The Masked Singer.)
Siwa signed on for the 17th season of SYTYCD—which premiered May 18—alongside fellow judges Stephen "tWitch'" Boss and Morrison. The Glee alum was forced to exit the show after failing to follow "competition production protocols."
The Dance Moms alum previously opened up about the highs and lows of fame on Nightly News: Kids Edition, explaining how she copes with the harsh criticism she faces online.
"I've heard everything under the sun about me," she told Nightly News' Natalie Morales in July 2020. "I mean, it can be hard. And it hurts, but as a person you want people to be nice and you're never, never, ever going to please everybody."
Siwa playfully added, "You know, there are times where I joke around and I say, 'Once every three months, I just kind of bottle everything up and then I just break one night.' I have a bit of a breakdown and I cry for a solid three hours, I take a shower and I call it good. I put my game face back on."