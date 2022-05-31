JoJo Siwa Claps Back After Critic Questions Why She's a So You Think You Can Dance Judge

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

So you think JoJo Siwa can't judge?

The 19-year-old recently joined the judging panel of So You Think You Can Dance, but not everyone is, well, dancing with joy.

After a critic took to Twitter to express their disdain for Siwa's new position—"Dammit. I saw the headline ‘Judge Leaves #sytycd' and got all excited," read the tweet, referred to Matthew Morrison's departure—Siwa had a few words of her own to share. Retweeting the message, she wrote, "Literally why tweet this?"

In a follow-up, the "Boomerang" singer listed just a few the accomplishments she has on her impressive resume.

"18 Years of Dance Knowledge. 4 Major dance TV shows. I've hired over 1000 dancers. 16 Dance music videos," she boasted. "If you don't like me that's okay… but if you think I don't know about dance ya just sound silly." (ICYMI, she came in second on Dancing With the Stars, mentored rising stars on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution and made an appearance on The Masked Singer.)