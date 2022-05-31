Hailey Bieber Credits This "Game Changer" for Helping Her Mental Health Journey

Hailey Bieber is a wife, a model and an open book when it comes to her mental health.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Hailey got candid about how she nurtures her emotional and mental well-being.
"There are several things I like to do to check in with myself," the model noted in a video posted to her YouTube channel on May 31. "One of those things being talk to somebody you trust."
Hailey also shared that she talks with a therapist—a practice that has been a part of her journey for the past four years.
"It's something that I felt not sure of in the beginning; but the more I've grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game changer for me and it's a space where I feel really safe to be able to talk about what's going on in my mind, say things out loud and feel safe and not feel judged."
Hailey explained that she also likes to spend time in nature, take baths and practice breathing exercises such as counted breathing, which she credits with helping her "in times of just feeling a lot of anxiety."
During her sit-down, Hailey shared that her relationship with social media has been "taxing" on her inner peace.
"I'm somebody who struggles with people-pleasing and really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and what they think," she said.
And while Hailey acknowledged the "negativity" and "comments" that can come with social media, the 25-year-old said there is a side to the digital world she appreciates.
"I think it's a really wonderful and beautiful tool to be able to connect with people," Hailey shared. "There's a lot about it that I also do love and I'm just in a space where I'm trying to have the healthiest relationship with social media that I possibly can."
It's not the first time the former ballet dancer has given her honest take on social platforms. Back in April, the Drop the Mic host revealed a rule she has when it comes to using Instagram.
"There's so much going on, I had to give myself a break from looking at myself and other people, though," she shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I had to start doing this thing where I don't go on Instagram Monday through Friday. If something needs to be posted, I have somebody who I work with who runs it for me. I had to remove myself."
At the time, the media personality said that being on the app led her to go through "so much comparison."
"Comparing myself to other people, getting compared to other people, feeling like I need to have this type of body in order to feel good about myself," Hailey explained. "It can be such a dark hole that you go down, and it happens so quickly and easily. With social media, you click on one thing, and you see another, and then you're in this weird rabbit hole, and you're putting yourself down."
And while Hailey has seemingly taken the journey of self-love by the reins, she noted it's one that "doesn't ever stop."
"I hope I'm on it even when I'm old and saggy," she shared with the publication. "I hope I love myself then."