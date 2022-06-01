Father's Day Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Steal From Dad

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sharing is caring, right?

Finding a Father's Day gift under a tight deadline is no easy task. But what if you were shopping and thought of a gift that both dad and you would love? If you're intrigued, you've come to the right place.

We searched all over the Internet looking for unique gifts that dad doesn't have to enjoy alone.

From Cheryl's cookies and Geoffrey Zakarian's wine to personalized Minted puzzles and philosophy's purity made simple cleanser, these products are so good you'll want to steal for yourself. Or, you'll at least want to experience them whenever you visit dad.

Start shopping for dad—or maybe yourself—with our clever finds below.