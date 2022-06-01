Father's Day Gifts So Good That You'll Want to Steal From Dad

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sharing is caring, right?
Finding a Father's Day gift under a tight deadline is no easy task. But what if you were shopping and thought of a gift that both dad and you would love? If you're intrigued, you've come to the right place.
We searched all over the Internet looking for unique gifts that dad doesn't have to enjoy alone.
From Cheryl's cookies and Geoffrey Zakarian's wine to personalized Minted puzzles and philosophy's purity made simple cleanser, these products are so good you'll want to steal for yourself. Or, you'll at least want to experience them whenever you visit dad.
Start shopping for dad—or maybe yourself—with our clever finds below.
YETI Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Whether you're camping, tailgating or just going on a wild adventure, YETI coolers are a must for any dad and his family. Featuring one dry goods basket, this cooler can hold overnight camp provisions for four people or drinks for a full day on a boat. Trust us, it will be worth the splurge.
Emeril Lagasse Pizza Oven Grill
Dinner at dad's house just got even tastier thanks to Chef Emeril Lagasse's commercial-grade pizza oven. This baking set elevates homemade pizza to chef-quality brick oven perfection on your outdoor grill or indoor gas stovetop faster, easier and with more delicious results than ordinary pizza pans.
Shiseido Urban Environment Fresh-Moisture Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 42
Shiseido isn't just for the ladies! As the temperatures heat up, every dad deserves this daily, dewy moisturizing sunscreen that protects skin against harmful UV rays and maintains skin's moisture for 12 hours. As a bonus, you can steal some too.
Herschel Novel Duffle
Before that next vacation on a plane, train or automobile, make sure dad has a high quality duffle bag from Herschel. This ideal weekender comes in multiple colors and features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.
Zimba Whitening Strips
Freshen up those pearly whites with Zimba's whitening strips. More than 620 people give the product 5-stars on Zimba's website. Plus, dads can choose from multiple flavors including peppermint, peach and strawberry.
Minted 252 Piece Custom Puzzle
Made with luxurious matte paper and the highest-quality chipboard, the customized Minted puzzle is a lasting keepsake providing hours of entertainment for the whole family.
philosophy purity one step facial cleanser 32-oz & 8-oz
Washing your face with soap and water is good, but make dad's cleansing routine great with philosophy's purity made simple one-step facial cleanser. The cleaning 4-in-1 emulsion removes dirt, oil and debris after a long day and leaves your face feeling refreshed. Warning guys, the ladies in your life will want to use too.
Béis The Carry-On Roller
Wanna get away? Make sure to travel in style with Shay Mitchell and Béis's beloved luggage items. This carry-on-friendly roller has 360 degree smooth-rolling wheels, which makes getting where you're going absolutely effortless. And wait until you look inside. Spoiler alert: It's an organizer's dream.
Quay Big Time Sunglasses
Every man needs his sunscreen and sunglasses this summer. We recommend QUAY's fashionable, durable and affordable accessories that will make dad feel like a million bucks.
Better Nights Anti-Blue Automatic Night Light
Ever wake up in the middle of the night to get some water or use the bathroom and wake yourself up by turning on all the lights? This clever and unique item is a direct plug-in, set-and-forget automatic night light that supports your sleep.
SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green with Ball Return
Calling all golfers! No need to travel to the local golf course. This 9-foot indoor putting green features continuous automatic ball return for developing accuracy and control.
Geoffrey Zakarian 6 Bottles Summer Wines by Wine Insiders
Cheers to Father's Day with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's summer essential wines. Choose from all red (two each of 2017 George Phillips Cellars Reserve Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 Ishara Red Blend and 2017 The Path Pinot Noir) or all white (two each of 2018 Lone Vine Winemaker's Selection Chardonnay, 2018 George Phillips Sauvignon Blanc and 2019 The Path Rose) or a mixed option for full variety.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM 4-Piece Gift Set
We know, we know. Skincare can be intimidating for dads who just want to wash their face and go to bed. But with Peter Thomas Roth's beloved retinol product, guys can apply a few drops nightly to cleansed face and prepare for impressive results like reduced fine lines and wrinkles. With a 4-piece set, maybe you can take one before you gift.
The Original Puffer Hug
We know, it's about to be the hottest time of the year. But once fall and winter comes around, dad is going to love this lightweight scarf wrap featuring deep outer pockets and durable quilted puffy outside.
Food Network 17-pc. BBQ Tool Set
Make sure dad is the resident grill expert with this complete set of grilling tools from Food Network. From a 4-pc. skewer set to an 8-pc. corn holder set, BBQs at dad's place just got even better.
Cheryl's 48-Piece Snack Size Cookies
We may have just found dessert for Father's Day. This generous cookie collection features classic flavors (hello, chocolate chip and oatmeal raisin) along with colorful frosted cutouts that taste just as good as they look. We have a feeling dad will be able to share a couple out of the 48!
Still shopping? Top Chef's Brian Malarkey shares Father's Day gift picks for dads who love to cook. Plus, these fashionable Father's Day gifts will help update dad's wardrobe.