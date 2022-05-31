Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch : Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems

She's been a mama for a while, and now she's a Mrs.!

June "Mama June" Shannon wed boyfriend Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23, a deputy clerk for the Wilkinson County court office confirms to E! News. Just five months, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 42, was seen getting cozy with the tattoo artist, 34, during an outing in Los Angeles.

Earlier in May, June spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about how Justin has helped her through tough times, including her past struggles with addiction.

"I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared. "He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day.' And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."