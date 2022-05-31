Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud After Less Than a Year of Dating

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum June "Mama June" Shannon tied the knot with boyfriend Justin Stroud, who she met last year, during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia.

She's been a mama for a while, and now she's a Mrs.!

June "Mama June" Shannon wed boyfriend Justin Stroud during a courthouse ceremony in Georgia on March 23, a deputy clerk for the Wilkinson County court office confirms to E! News. Just five months, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum, 42, was seen getting cozy with the tattoo artist, 34, during an outing in Los Angeles.

Earlier in May, June spoke to E! News' Daily Pop about how Justin has helped her through tough times, including her past struggles with addiction.

"I met Justin a year ago. He had no idea what I was going through," she shared. "He was texting me, 'Hey, how you doing? I was thinking about you today. Hopefully, you have an amazing day.' And those small little text messages when you're going through some trauma in your life, you don't realize how much it is."

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star also said that she's "in a so much better place" now that she and ex Geno Doak—with whom she made headlines in 2019 when they were arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia—have broken up.

 

June and Geno, 46, pleaded not guilty to the charges seven months after their arrest. Last year, the former Toddlers & Tiaras stage mom was sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

During an appearance on an April 2021 episode of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV, June called herself a "recovering addict" and opened up how addiction played a part in her relationship with Geno.

"I believe that during our addiction, both of us had what I call our ‘crazy state of mind' and sometimes you got to love people through their addiction," she explained, adding, "I know I had a problem, but it's hard for me to say I'm still an addict because I'm not doing those things anymore."

The Sun was the first to report news of her marriage to Justin.

