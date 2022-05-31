Billie Eilish’s Boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Breakup, Denies Cheating Rumors

Matthew Tyler Vorce said he isn't the bad guy.
A source close to Matthew confirmed to E! News that Billie Eilish ended her relationship with him recently. In a May 30 Instagram Story, he responded to the Billie fans who accused him of cheating.
"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never knows posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do," the actor wrote over a poster of A24's movie Men. "Live your own life."
Matthew directly addressed the cheating rumors, writing, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."
E! News reached out to Billie and Matthew's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.
While Matthew, 30, and Billie, 20, kept their relationship private, the two first sparked romance rumors in April 2021, when they were seen grabbing coffee during the "Happier Than Ever" singer's staycation in Santa Barbara, Calif. Billie was photographed wrapped in his arms with her head on his shoulder.
In June 2021, Billie fans called out Matthew for allegedly using offensive language—expressing bigoted views about the Asian and LGBTQ+ communities—in past social media posts. He issued an apology to his Instagram Story at the time, writing, "I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context."
He added, "It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn't have used this language in the first place and I won't use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused."