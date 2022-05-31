These Photos of Cole Sprouse's Bushy Beard Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Long (facial) hair, don't care.
Cole Sprouse sent shock waves across social media when he debuted a dramatic new look on Instagram.
"Please swipe bb girl," the 29-year-old captioned a series of selfies on May 30 showing him sporting a long bushy beard and mustache.
He also appeared to be wearing a period costume featuring an oversized button-up shirt and high-waisted trousers.
"omg" commented his Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan, while photographer Damon Barker joked, "I can smell you from here."
Another follower quipped that the actor seemed to be serving up a pandemic-inspired vibes, writing, "Jesus I didn't realize we'd been in lockdown this long."
No word on whether Cole's scraggly makeover is for a new film or TV project, however he did recently say he was ready to move on from Riverdale and "wrap it up with a bow."
"I'm not a creative force behind [the show]," he told GQ magazine in March. "I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."
Cole has starred as Jughead Jones on the CW teen drama for six seasons, alongside KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and his ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart.
The former Disney star also changed up his grooming routine for a recent Versace eyewear ad, in which he rocked blonde hair along with a Versace-printed shirt over his smooth, hairless chest.
"They shaved my nipples for this," he shared on Instagram in February, along with a baby-faced photo of him from the campaign, "so please like and subscribe to my channel."
Keep scrolling to see more stars and their epic hair transformations.