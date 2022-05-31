These Photos of Cole Sprouse's Bushy Beard Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Cole Sprouse Shares Debaucherous Post-Met Gala 2022 Plans

Long (facial) hair, don't care.

Cole Sprouse sent shock waves across social media when he debuted a dramatic new look on Instagram.

"Please swipe bb girl," the 29-year-old captioned a series of selfies on May 30 showing him sporting a long bushy beard and mustache.

He also appeared to be wearing a period costume featuring an oversized button-up shirt and high-waisted trousers.

"omg" commented his Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan, while photographer Damon Barker joked, "I can smell you from here."

Another follower quipped that the actor seemed to be serving up a pandemic-inspired vibes, writing, "Jesus I didn't realize we'd been in lockdown this long."

No word on whether Cole's scraggly makeover is for a new film or TV project, however he did recently say he was ready to move on from Riverdale and "wrap it up with a bow."

"I'm not a creative force behind [the show]," he told GQ magazine in March. "I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we're asked to shoot."